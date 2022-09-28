This London Girl's Boyfriend Pays For Everything; Know What She Does

At a time dutch culture between couples is gaining prominence, twenty-seven-year-old Hannah Chan from London calls herself an investment and says she should be spoiled. She said that at an early age, she realised that someone, who could provide for her, was ideal rather than being on dates with non-assertive men who couldn’t take the lead.

Fortunately enough, Chan has found her dream man as their values and ideas align. Ed reached out to Hannah through a client website and they approached each other. Soon they realised that both can work well in a relationship. So, Ed, 22, took a flight from Canada and flew to the UK to meet Hannah.

And since then, Ed and Hannah have been staying together. Speaking with Mirror, Hannah said, “We have a 100/100 relationship - he provides financially, and I give him 100 per cent when it comes to support and love and little things like bringing him a smoothie after a stressful day."

Ed and Hannah believe that there is no right and wrong in a relationship but the most important thing is that their values should align. Hannah said, “At the beginning, he would just pay for dates, and then he started paying for me to get my nails done and now he covers our rent and bills. My value comes from supporting him and balancing the masculine energy."

When Ed goes out to work, Hannah manages the home by making food, grocery shopping, and cleaning. Hannah Chan stated he doesn’t value money the most. He values being supported and cared for.

