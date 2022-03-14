This Luxury Jewellery Startup Creates Diamonds Out of Thin Air. Here's How

Buying a piece of diamond jewellery is a thoughtful investment, as people spend hours researching the stone and the design of the piece. However, now an increasing number of people, including Hollywood A-listers and royalty, have started paying equal attention to the origins of the stone.

If you want to ensure that no person, community, or environment has been harmed in crafting your ring, necklace, bracelet, or jewellery piece, the best way is to pick a diamond that has been crafted in a laboratory instead of the one mined.

It can sound like a thing of fantasy, but a luxury jewellery startup has created diamonds from thin air. According to a Daily Mail report, Aether pulls out carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere to make its lab-grown gems. Notably, these jewellery pieces are physically and chemically identical to those that are mined.

The start-up bills carbon-negative diamonds by claiming to extract 20 tonnes of CO2 from the air to make each one-carat stone. Aether has received the B Corp Certification as the first and only diamond producer with that title. The gems are unlike other lab-grown diamonds as they are produced from petrochemicals like methane. As a next step, Aether is planning to use $18 million in funding to ramp up the production, including a wholesale program that has just launched.

Ryan Shearman told Forbes, “I became instantly fascinated when I heard about this new direct-capture technology developed by a company in Switzerland that strips harmful CO2 out of the atmosphere." The company claims to ‘turn air pollution into precious stones’ with new technology

The company uses a reactor to extract CO2 out of the air, the innovative technology then follows the ‘hydrocarbon synthesis’, which means that captured CO2 air is further synthesised into the hydrocarbon feedstock, which is required for growing diamonds in a chemical vapour deposition reactor.

The next step of the process is ‘diamond growth’. In this, the hydrocarbon raw material is fed into specialised chemical vapour deposition reactors, powered by 100 per cent clean energy. When the diamond crystals get developed, experts cut, polish, and add the final touches to the gems.

