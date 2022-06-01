This Madhya Pradesh Bride Riding Tractor to Wedding Knows How to Make an Entrance

Every individual who wants to get married has a lot of plans and dreams when it comes to the wedding, including the entry to the wedding venue. On their wedding day, patriarchal societies expected Indian brides to be quiet and coy. However, in recent years more and more women are challenging this norm by introducing small rituals of their own. From putting up a dance performance at their wedding to leading the wedding procession on a horse, brides are ditching the old ways to make their entry at the wedding venue. Taking it a notch higher, a bride in Madhya Pradesh's Betul arrived at her wedding on a tractor. The video of her entry is going viral on social media.

In the video, the bride, who goes by the name Bharti Tagde, is seen entering the wedding pavilion wearing a heavy wedding outfit, black glasses and riding a tractor. On the tractor, Bharti was accompanied by her two brothers. Her entry left everyone in the wedding procession surprised.

Watch video:

The wedding took place in Javra village of MP's Betul district on May 26. Well, making an entry in a palanquin or car has become old and brides are getting creative with their desire to do something different.

Last year in December, a bride became talk of the town for breaking age-old stereotypes as she led her baarat (wedding procession), while sitting on a mare. While people have only seen a groom going to marry his bride, Anushka Guha from Gaya rode a mare in her gorgeous bridal lehenga, along with her friends and family to the groom’s house. The video of the unique ritual went viral on social media.

Guha was a flight attendant by profession, and she tied the knot with Jeet Mukharjee, a Kolkata-based businessman, last year.

What are your thoughts on brides making entries on a tractor or a mare?

