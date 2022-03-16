This Maharashtra Man Bought a Horse to Commute to Work Amid Rising Petrol Prices

High fuel prices are making people resort to unusual modes of transport. According to an ANI report, Shaikh Yusuf, a lab assistant at a pharmacy college in Aurangabad bought a horse as an alternative to petrol-driven vehicles. Yusuf bought ‘Jigar’ to commute to his workplace 15 km away during the Covid-19 lockdown. He does have an old bike, but the rising petrol prices made him feel that the horse is a better way to reach the college. He bought Jigar, a four-year-old, black Kathiawari horse, for Rs 40,000. He reasoned that his expenses were rising due to the fuel prices and the cost of maintaining his bike. He added that riding horses kept one healthy. He also offers rides to children.

However, a few netizens were not convinced that Jigar was a cheaper option.

“Bike thik kara leta, Aur petrol b Aa jata na 40000 me to, Ab ghode ko khilata kya hai, Numbers are not matching with my mind."

“Very few people know horses can survive by just inhaling air. No food, fodder required."

“Caring animal is always costlier than buying petrol. You need minimum 10000-15000 per month horse food & all,petrol is always cheaper as comparison to that."

Last month, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) made it mandatory to get a third party insurance, akin to that of vehicles, for owners and caretakers of horses, mares or horse-drawn buggies to be used for ceremonial purposes. The third party insurance will ensure compensation in cases of any untoward incident such as loss of life or property by these animals being used as personal or commercial purposes. The SDMC authorities said three-four years ago a person had died in Civil Lines after being hit by two racing mares while he was crossing the road. The matter was then taken to the court to settle the dispute regarding who will bear the expanses.

