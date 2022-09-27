This Maharashtra Village Goes On Digital Detox For 1.5 Hours Every Day

In an era where everything and everyone is going digital, we rarely not look at our phone screens. A smartphone can essentially do almost all the work that a laptop does. Imagine if we tell you to switch off your phones for an hour or two every day. Would you be up for it? Most people would probably say no to this idea. However, a village in Maharashtra has adopted the unique idea of staying away from their mobiles, TVs and other gadgets for an hour and a half.

The concept of digital detox has grown in popularity in recent times. The idea is to give yourself a break from the digital world so that you can experience actual human interaction and ensure you don’t lose touch with reality. According to PTI, a village in the Sangli district in Maharashtra has shown that there is a way to go into digital detox mode every day. A siren goes off from a temple in Mohityanche Vadgaon at 7 pm every evening and people keep all their electronic devices aside for 1 and half hours.

Sarpanch Vijay Mohite had come up with this idea and now the village regularly follows the rule. While talking to PTI, Vijay revealed that the idea came up because of covid-induced lockdowns. Online classes and not being able to play outside had made children screen addicts just like us adults. “When physical classes resumed, teachers realized children had become lazy, did not want to read and write and were mostly engrossed in their mobile phones before and after school hours. There weren’t separate study rooms in the homes of the villagers. So, I put forth the idea of a digital detox," he said.

On Independence Day, a gram sabha was organised and the idea was proposed to the villagers. Following that awareness was created and the villagers agreed to it. Currently, the 7-8.30 pm digital detox rule enables people to focus on reading, writing, studying and conversations.

