This Makeshift Oven for Making Pizza at Home is 'Jugaad' at its Best

A Reddit user shared a picture of a makeshift oven that could let you make pizza at home with just a pan or kadhai and it’s “jugaad" at its best. The makeshift oven featured a plate placed inside a deep pan. The pizza base is placed on top of the plate and the elevation facilitates even distribution of heat, ensuring that the pizza is cooked equally from all sides. Sharing the photo, the user wrote: “Domino's shouldn't have increase(d) their prices."

The photo soon went viral, garnering thousands of impressions and upvotes from users who were left in complete awe of the innovative idea. “That makeshift oven. Mindblowing," wrote a user commenting on the jugaadu oven while another called it the peak of “India-ness." The internet agrees.

Soon, advice on ways to make the pizza recipe better from users who had used the kadhai set up for making pizza at home flooded the comments section. “Don't use those pre-made bread. Make your own with flour and yeast, and you can use the same kadhai setup (I know cuz I have done it)," a user wrote while adding that the slight change will help the pizza taste better.

Talking about innovative ways of making pizza, a street vendor from Surat had hogged the limelight with his 'Kulhad Pizza' last year. The video of this innovative pizza recipe was posted by a YouTube channel named Aamchi Mumbai. The video showed the vendor mixing corn, tomatoes, cheese, chili flakes and some sauces in a bowl, and then scooping it out in a kulhad or an earthen pot.

The mixture and cheese are put in the kulhad in alternating layers and left for some time in the oven. The video garnered over 2.3 million views along with a lot of comments from users.

