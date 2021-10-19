This Malaysian Salon is Creating Squid-Game Themed Manicures of Tiny Coffins, Green Tracksuits

A manicure salon in Malaysia is selling painted and press-on nail designs based on the television show Squid Game, the latest small business to cash in on the soaring popularity of the South Korean series. The Maniqure Nail Salon on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur has designed a set of nails for each of the show’s nine episodes. “Red Light, Green Light" features the killer giant animatronic doll from the first episode, while “Hell" includes a picture of the red-suited game officials and a pink-ribboned coffin. “Is it difficult to draw? Yes a little bit because … it’s all 100% hand painting, not printing," said Salon co-owner Lim Pei Xin. “Every fine line we have to stop breathing." Squid Game earlier this week became Netflix’s (NFLX.O)biggest original series launch, notching up 111 million viewers in less than a month.

The dystopian drama, in which cash-strapped contestants play childhood games with deadly consequences in a bid to win 45.6 billion won ($38 million), has inspired countless memes, Halloween costumes and real world recreations.

Advertisement

It has also sparked a debate within South Korea about toxic competitive societies and prompted new interest in the country’s culture and language around the world.

Chin Kwan How, co-owner of the Maniqure Nail Salon, said demand for the press-on version of the themed nails had come from international buyers via the business’ website, as well as locals.

In a different incident, ‘Squid Game’ was given a new meaning by the Nigerian online comedy group where they have come up with a parody. The online comedy group that recreates and mimics multi-million dollar music videos, Hollywood movie trailers and epic pictures within a low budget.

The video shared on their Instagram page this weekend shows the group of Ikorodu children enacting the scenes from the Squid Game shot by shot. With the original trailer playing in the top half of the screen, the bottom half showed how the group of talented young kids re-enacted the shots. One of the kids was also dressed as the robotic creepy doll that featured in the Red Light Green Light game. The child actor used layers of ivory shade foundation to look like the doll. Meanwhile, other children donned the iconic green tracksuits as they participated in the game. Other scenes from the show that were recreated shot by shot included the one where the participants were taken into the huge hall where they stayed.

(Inputs From Reuters)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.