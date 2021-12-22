This Man Got Promotions, Salary Hikes After Doing ‘Nothing’ for Five Years

Whether you’re a working professional or not, you must have imagined a utopian scenario where you get paid for doing nothing. A cherry on top would be several promotions and salary hikes. Utopia indeed, right? Well, a man was living this utopian life for not one but five years. Here’s his story. A Reddit user shared his “darkest work secret" on the platform and claimed how he was able to keep a data entry job for five years and had to invest the minimum in keeping it. The user got a night-shift data entry job in 2015, where he had to enter details of an order and load it into the company’s system. After his training, he figured out that the job could be done with ‘AutoHotkey,’ an open-source code that works around software automation. The user approached a freelance coder and paid him to design a software that could do all the work that was required to be done by him at the company. “It cost me a two-month salary," he wrote.

He added, “I just had to input how many orders I want to process per hour. Since day one, I was working from home because the company did not want to pay for transportation or cleaning during the graveyard shift." And this is where the utopia started.

For the first two years of his job, he hardly spent more than five minutes keeping a check on the code and finding out things that the program was unable to do. For the rest of his day, the user spent his time going out for movies, sleeping, or hanging out.

For the adept job the code was doing, he even got a few promotions. “I was doing such a remarkable job, I was offered new positions during day time that I would reject stating I’m a very introverted person that enjoys this type of position," the user wrote. His colleagues even tried to match his order entering quota but were trumped by the code as the user used to change the quota from, say, 8 to 9, and then from 9 to 11.

As the saying goes, ‘All good things must come to an end,’ his utopian job, too, ended. The company apparently developed new software that could do the data entry job without any human interference. It was then that the company sent the user a severance package and was told to keep the laptop and other equipment that the company gave him.

Interestingly, in 2017, the user did recommend the company to use the code he got designed by the freelancer, but his regional manager did not pay heed to his suggestions, and said that he was busy dealing with important stuff and that the user should keep doing the good work.

The user, in the end, said, “I never talked about that with anybody in real life, not even my family, even my wife wasn’t sure what my job was about. Now that it is over, there you go, my darkest work secret."

