This Man Makes Paper Out of Elephant Poop

Have you ever considered producing paper out of dung? It may appear impossible but a Sri Lankan entrepreneur, Thusitha Ranasinghe, seems to have cracked the code. He has made paper out of elephant waste.

The entrepreneur was inspired by a program about a ranger in Kenya, who constructed a type of papyrus out of elephant dung. Ranasinghe believed that the food consumption habits of the elephants give texture to the final material. The paper material is mostly used to make greeting cards, hospitality stationery and menu cards.

Ranasinghe had started the firm, Eco Maximus, in 1997, with seven employees and a modest facility outside Kegalle, roughly 85 kilometres from Colombo.

The raw material is provided by the Millennium Elephant Foundation, a voluntary organisation committed to enhancing the well-being of elephants, but the final product has no foul smell as a result of a 10-day procedure that begins with cleaning the excrement and ends with boiling the combination.

The start-up has already gone viral for its idea of producing handcrafted papers from animal waste. It not only helps save the environment, but it has also created new job opportunities for the youth.

The company now employs 150 people across three locations.

The Eco Maximus has received several accolades and distinctions. Some of its notable accomplishments include winning the BBC World Challenge, a global competition for small businesses that have contributed to grassroots innovation. It has also received the Greening America “Green Authority Award" for its efforts to create a more socially equitable and environmentally reasonable economy.

