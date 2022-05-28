This Man Studied Coding While Working as Food Delivery Agent, Now He's a Software Engineer

Many people lost their job during the pandemic while some are still trying to find a stable income for their families. But here’s a story of a man named Shaik Abdul Sathar who shared his inspiring journey on Linkedin on how he has become a software engineer while doing a part-time job as a food delivery agent. Shaik, according to his viral post, was earlier a delivery agent for Ola, Swiggy, Uber, Rapido, and Zomato to support his family financially, stating that his father is a contract worker.

“I’m a delivery boy with a dream. Ola, Swiggy, Uber, Rapido, Zomato—I have been everywhere since my final year of college. I wanted to contribute financially as soon as I could because my father is a contract worker. So we only had just enough money to get by. I was timid initially, but being a delivery boy, I learned many things."

Advertisement

Sharing his journey he said that his friend was the one who insisted he joined the coding course which later helped him become a software engineer.

Here is the Linkedin post:

“One day, I got casual advice to learn to code. My friend told me about a course and insisted that I join it. I took his suggestion seriously and spent my mornings learning to code."

He also spoke about how he had managed his time to learn coding: “From 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM, I did my deliveries. The money I earned from those, I used as pocket money. And also for small needs for my family. Soon I was able to build web applications on my own I did a few projects and started applying for companies."

Advertisement

In addition, he also said that he’s proud of his job of being a delivery agent because the duty taught him a lot. He wrote, “My delivery boy experience helped me build communication skills. And I built coding skills at NextWave. Soon, I got placed at Probe Information Services Pvt Ltd (Probe42) as a Software engineer. From a place where I had to be careful about every rupee, I came to a stage where I could clear my parents’ debts with a few months’ salary."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.