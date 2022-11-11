This Man With Two Girlfriends Is Looking For Another Partner To...

Former American Football player Mazayah Legend Andrew, who is in a relationship with not one but two girls, is living the life of his dream. He and Stephanie dated for a couple of years before splitting up but their love rekindled, and Mazayah introduced her to his new girlfriend Rosa. Despite the initial reservations this throuple already has eight children and is now expanding its family with a new baby on the way.

But their family setup has brought back plenty of criticism. Speaking about this truly, Mazayah said, “the most common misconception was that they probably think that I was a pimp because a woman is like no you are being manipulated, you are insured, you’re brainwashed and so on." According to them, people think that their partners are the weaker ones but Mazayah clarified that women are the stronger ones and have the right to leave anytime they want.

Speaking about the love life of Mazayah and Stephanie, they met in 2014 when Stephanie followed him on Instagram and then they didn’t speak for two years. “After we rekindled and reconnected, it’s been a wrap since then," said Stephanie.

And Rosa met him in 2018. Both the girls officially met each other in 2019, when Mazayah brought Stephanie to the condo he was sharing with Rosa.

In the initial days of their relationship, Stephanie shared that she was used to being in Monogamy and she only wanted him. It took her around two-three years as she was on and off but now she is over that.

But what led these people to be polyamorous? Stephanie and Rosa revealed that they are bisexual. “I didn’t mind having a man and a girlfriend, especially that girl can cater my needs as a woman, as a lover," shared Stephanie.

Rosa shared that she likes men dominantly but she does have anxious women and always has been. However, Mazayah cleared that he is straight and supports the LGBT community.

She also mentioned that they are open to having another person in their relationship and being the growth of their future families.

