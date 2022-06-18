This Man's Hilarious Prank on Press at Football Match is a Win For 'Dad Jokes'

A video which was filmed in January at a Premier League match between the clubs Swindon Town and Manchester City is now doing rounds on the internet. John, who happens to be an avid Man City fan, decided to play an ultimate prank on a member of the press. In the video, John can be seen approaching a journalist who is wearing a high-vis jacket with ‘Press’ written on the back. He then walks down the stairs and pokes or ‘presses’ the man in the back. When the member of the press looks at him all confused, the City fan explains, “It says press". The media professional eventually gets the joke and laughs it off. Watch the video here:

“Had to do it," read the caption of the video. Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 22 million views. “This should be preserved for future generations under the header “Dad Jokes," wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “I can’t stop laughing, that’s just so funny, it’s the simple silly ones I love." Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. One person wrote, “A man after my own heart!! Dad jokes rule!"

John, the uploader of the video, Retweeted the video and wrote, “This weekend has been absolutely mental, never in a million years did I expect the reaction I’ve had to this tweet, thank you everyone that has liked it and retweeted it." Here are a few reactions:

What do you feel about the prank?

