This Masala Sweet Corn With Chocolate is Haunting Delhi Street Food Fans

Life can be mundane, so you constantly need to innovate and try new things to keep it going. And when it comes to food, there's nothing like trying new cuisines. We are all up for the experiments, combinations (even the weird ones) until and unless you aren't thinking about masala corn with chocolate sauce. Now, the idea might sound weird to you but a street vendor actually tried it and we are still figuring out how we should react. Popular food blogger Anikait Luthra, who is known for bringing out the weirdest dishes from Indian street food, recently shared a sweet corn recipe with his followers. What was in the video? Well, it started off as a regular sweet corn recipe and the man in this video was seen applying a spoonful of butter on a boiled cob of corn. But just there, the regular recipe ended, and things got weird. The man then spreads chocolate all over the corn and follows it with fresh cream and masala. From chilli powder to chaat masala, the topping had all the ingredients of masala corn but with chocolate and cream. Oh, we forgot to add, a squeeze of lemon juice.

Watch the recipe here:

While for some users, the video was the height of experimental food recipes, others could not believe their eyes. Users joked that the man could have also added sambhar, dahi, chutney and chai mix to make the recipe more unique. And to be honest, looking at how things are, this joke might just come true in a recipe video.

Users also expressed amazement at the food blogger’s ability to find weird recipes. "You seem to have a talent in finding unbelievable food vendors," wrote a user in his reaction.

Since being shared online, the clip has received over 15 lakh views along with 33 thousand likes on Instagram.

