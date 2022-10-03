This 'Mental Age Test', Shared By Anand Mahindra, Has More Than What Meets The Eye

Anand Mahindra loves to interact with his followers on Twitter. The automobile business tycoon has yet again tweeted and this time it is about a psychiatry test by Harvard that assesses the mental age of whoever takes the test.

Mahindra shared a photograph with the caption, “I have to admit that this was a brilliantly accurate test that a friend urged me to take. Indisputable result." The photograph featured a test that was “developed as a mental age assessment by the School of Psychiatry at Harvard University."

Advertisement

The test featured 12 sentences, each with a mistake and said that the task was for the person to read each line aloud without a mistake. It said – “The average person over 50 years of age cannot do it."

The 12 sentences were iterations of the sentence – “This is cat." Each of the 12 lines had an additional word right before “cat". For example, the first sentence was “This is this cat." The second was “This is is cat.", and so on. The words when seen vertically made the sentence “this is how to keep an old person busy for forty seconds."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The post got a lot of attention from his followers and currently has over 24.3k likes. People took a dig at him in the comments and called him “uncle of the family WhatsApp group".

Advertisement

A user wrote, “Sir!!!! Come on. You can’t become that uncle category of the family WhatsApp group."

Advertisement

CEO of Mahindra Electric Suman Mishra also commented on the post and said, “Why only old people! Keep everyone busy for 40 seconds and an extra 20 to pass it on."

Another user commented about how passionate Anand Mahindra and Ratan Tata were and how he never wanted them to get old. He wrote – “Hahaha… We want you and Sir Ratan Tata, never get old. There are very few passionate, ethical, gentlemen business personalities, who are golden at heart not concentrating on personal wealth but creating national wealth, great philanthropists are empathetic and humble."

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here