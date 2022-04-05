This Mind-Bending Optical Illusion is All About The Legs

We cannot always believe what we see. This phrase is often used to warn us against frauds and scams in life, but if you take it literally, it could include some mind-bending optical illusions. Some of these images are so bizarre that you can spend hours over them and yet not really deduce what exactly you saw. One such picture that has had the internet all baffled is that of a man and a woman hugging on a beach. All seems fine until you have a look at their feet and that is where your brain cells fail you.

The image, titled ‘This hurts my brain’ has had more than 2 million views.

Some said the woman appears to be lifting the man off the ground but her legs are in front of her partner while her torso is behind. It has been six years since the photo was uploaded and the Internet is still arguing about the legs.

While many simply gave up saying, it was messing with their minds too much, others thought it was nothing but trick photography.

Some Reddit users actually pointed out the real reason behind this illusion. The reason for the whole confusion it seems is a pair of two-tone shorts the man was wearing.

The man was wearing shorts in two tones, black and white. What added to the confusion was that the woman was also wearing a white dress. When the black and white of both the people merge in the pic, we are all left scratching our heads.

