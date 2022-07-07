This Mind-bending Optical Illusion of a Chair Will Leave You Stunned

Time and again social media brings forth several videos and pictures of optical illusions which trick our minds in such a manner that either we are left scratching our heads or deciphering the answer blows our minds. And honestly, the internet loves nothing more than a mind-bending optical illusion. However, if you are craving some more action then you have landed on the right spot. In the latest optical illusion picture, a black chair has sent the netizens into confusion. This is because the optical illusion shows a completely white room, with just a black chair in the middle of it, making it extremely difficult for the netizens to guess which way the chair is facing.

As per The Sun, the picture was originally posted on Reddit by the username Iranian Genius. The very first reaction you will get in your mind after looking at the picture is that the chair is kept facing the front i.e. towards the camera, but in reality that is how this illusion is playing with your mind. The answer to this optical illusion was given by a gif, which was shared on YouTube, under the title, “Chair optical illusion the hidden chairs." Then reality strikes, as the video reveals that the back of the chair is facing the camera. In the video, the black chair can be seen kept in front of the plain white background, and then a man comes and sits on it, answering the mysterious question for the netizens.

If you are wondering how this is all possible, then you should know that the chair has been intentionally designed to appear warped and uneven, which is the logical explanation for the illusion. Furthermore, your eyes are tricked when you see it from a specific angle because its silhouettes resemble classic designs. Talking about the amusing chair, it was created by the French design studio Ibride, as per an old Dezeen report. Moreover, this unique collection of chairs is commonly known as Hidden Chairs and is made up of three beech plywood chairs each based on a historical design.

