This Mind-Boggling Colour Assimilation Grid Illusion Puzzle Has Stumped The Internet

Images with optical illusions bring with them a lot of challenges. The most famous example of an optical illusion image has been created by digital media artist and software developer Øyvind Kolås, and it left the netizens stunned.

The image entangled the viewers in two kinds of illusions. It features a group of teenage boys and girls, and the internet was divided on whether the photo is black and white, or colourful.

Many, after putting their brains and eyes against the challenge, guessed that the picture was colourful. They were wrong.

There are two sides to this extremely complex optical illusion. One is called Change of Shape and the other Change of Colours. That is, it can be understood that due to the change of shape and colours, the eyes are forced to be deceived by the image.

Black and White Images Using a ‘Color Assimilation Grid Illusion’ is able to trick the mind and eyes into the illusion that the picture is colourful. This is an amazing effect, shown by making colourful lines on the original black and white picture.

But if you take a clear look at the picture, you will notice the real image, which is black and white.

