This Mind-Boggling Optical Illusion Tests Your Perception of Shapes and Sizes

Since optical illusions have taken the internet by storm these days, we bring another one for you to rack your brains on. The Dynamic Ebbinghaus illusion, which is going viral, is a classic test of how we perceive objects in the context of other objects. “The Ebbinghaus illusion is a classic example of the influence of a contextual surround on the perceived size of an object," researchers write in the Frontier for Human Neuroscience journal.

The static version of the illusion has two images of many circles organised in a pattern around a centre circle. However, the catch is both these centre circles are of the same size although the right one appears to be larger than the left. A fresh take on the classic illusion is the mobile version, with a video that will test your skills and also features Motion Dynamic Ebbinghaus.

A dynamic version of the Ebbinghaus illusion called The Dynamic Ebbinghaus and published on the Illusion of the Year website shows a classic spin. Apart from a circle in the centre, there are 6 circular shapes around. At first glance, the shape of the centre and edge circles appear to be different but in reality, they are one and the same. But due to constant moving, they look different. According to the researcher, in contrast to this classic shape, the inner circle is assumed to be larger on the right and smaller on the left.

Researchers Christopher de Blair, Gideon P Kaplowitz and Ryan EB Mruzek write that the central circle remains the same size but appears to be changing its shape. It is surrounded by a group of spheres that grow and shrink over time. The second moving display presented in the video asks to focus on the yellow dot in the outer circle. Because the entire image plays on the screen, the circumference circles keep growing and shrinking. But if you look away from the central circle or move your eyes, or if the entire stimulus moves across the screen, then the illusory effect is surprisingly strong, at least twice as large as the classic, static Ebbinghaus illusion.

