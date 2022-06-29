This Mindboggling Optical Illusion Turns You Colour-blind For a Few Seconds

There is no denying the fact that the trend of optical illusions has taken down the internet by storm. Time and again, social media has brought forth amusing optical illusions that either tell you something about your personality trait or make you scratch your head because you go to extra lengths to attempt those brain exercises. Continuing the trajectory, now the internet has brought forth a unique optical illusion that will leave you colour blind. Shared by Professor AMX on Instagram, the video of a mind-bending visual trick has left millions of netizens rubbing their eyes in confusion.

He posted the video with the caption, “This will make you colour blind for a few seconds. Let me know if you see it!” The video opens with Professor AMX saying, “This video will show you just how remarkable your eyes truly are.” Then the video splits in two. While the lower half shows Professor AMX on his trip to Ethiopia, moving further in the video, he can be heard giving instructions about the optical illusion. The instructions were simple, they asked to stare at the white dot at the center of the photo's negative for 20 seconds.

Advertisement

Then the content creator can be heard saying, “We're trying to adjust the sensitivity of the light receptors in your eyes to the different colors of the image.” After showing the black and white picture, the video shows the same picture in colour and full-frame, at that very moment Professor AMX asks you to stare at the white dot in the centre for 20 secs. After 20 secs, the video shows the white and black picture again and the illusion makes you see the monochrome picture in full colour. As per The Sun, during those 20 seconds of concentration on the white dot, the cones in our eyes, which are responsible for the interpretation of colour, get desensitized and give you such visions.

Advertisement

One user took to the comments section and wrote, “Omg! This is the best thing I’ve seen online in a while. I’m enjoying this video.” Another wrote, “I literally gasped, I’m shook!!” A third user wrote, “Yooo that's crazyyy. Keep these coming.” What are your views? Did you see the black and white picture in colour?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.