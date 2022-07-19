This Musical Road Plays Music As You Drive On It

The more comfortable the road, the more fun the journey becomes. Well, you will be amazed to know about one such thing which can make your road trip lively — the musical road. Yes, you read that right! In layman’s terms, when you drive over them, they allow the vehicle to create melodies on the road.

One such video posted on Twitter by a user named @sciencegirl has recently caught the netizen’s attention. In the video, as the car drives across thousands of grooves carved on the road, it creates soothing music.

The grooves or rumble strips are set at specific intervals, and driving over them at a particular speed limit produces music. The location of the video is unknown.

The shoulder and centre line rumble strips work as a speeding alert sign to alert inattentive drivers that their vehicle is getting too close to the edge of their lanes. It also keeps drivers awake while driving as the musical path plays music for them.

Since these useful grooves are cut on the side of the road, it gives drivers the choice to either drive over them or avoids them.

Additionally, they are also called harmonious roads or singing streets and can be found in several countries across the world. To name a few — Denmark, New Mexico, California, and South Korea embrace singing streets. In Japan, there are several of these roads and locals call them Melody Roads.

