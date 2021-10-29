This Muslim Artisan in a Bengal Village Has Been Shaping Goddess Kali Idols for 40 Years

>By Sukanto Mukherjee & Kamalika Sengupta

Since the last 40 years, the family of Ismail and the village of Daspur, where he lives in West Bengal’s West Medinipur has been a symbol of staunch communal harmony and unity. Ismail, who is now 61 years and is a idol maker by profession has been the one and only choice for the villagers who come to him for for making the idol of Ma Kali. Ismail, his wife and five daughters all of them together make idols of Hindu gods and goddesses. He is helped by his wife and daughter Hasina, Aspiyara and others in his job.

Ismail has had a tough time educating his daughters but he believes they will study and lead good lives because his girls have the blessings of both ‘Ishwar and Allah’.

Ismail keeps very busy during the days preceding Kali Puja as he sits to finish the idols ordered from him. “This is what I have been doing from childhood, the villagers and also from other places people come to me to get idols made. I am poor but with everybody’s blessing I am running my family.

It feels feel great when the idols get ready."

Villagers are also very happy with Ismail and his handiwork. This small village is a perfect example of communal harmony, but ask the villagers and they will say there is nothing new in this. Birendra Roy, a local says, “Here every pandal gets their idol made by Ismail. He is good at his work and we have all grown up together and this is our culture to be together."

The days before the Puja are the busiest time for Ismail and his family. Ismail even goes pandal hopping after the idols are placed during the pujas to see his handiwork or see how the other potters have worked.

This tiny village has indeed shown people how to maintain and live with communal harmony. Ismail also hopes that more and more people come to know of this and there are more such Daspurs in the world with unity among people.

