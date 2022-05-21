This Nagpur Bakery Found Clearest Possible Way to Tell Customer if His Cake Contained Egg

A man ordered a cake from a “renowned bakery in Nagpur" and wondered if it contained cake. It’s safe to say that the bakery went above and beyond to clarify said doubt. Twitter user Kapil Wasnik wrote, “So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg". I am speechless after receiving the order." Attached is a photo of the cake in question, with the icing on top of it spelling out in bold letters: “contain egg". You could appreciate the sentiment; you just have to try really hard.

Advertisement

Turns out it has happened to many other people at various points of time. However, some Twitter users expressed their doubts as to the logistics of the mix-up, with some claiming that it might have been done intentionally.

All’s well that ends well, at least.

Ultimately, no harm was done. In a tweet, Kapil wrote, “Overwhelmed with joy on the responses to this tweet. So happy to know that this made many people laugh. Thank you so much Twitterati… No hard feelings [Swiggy] - you are awesome."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.