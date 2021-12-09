This Nail Art Tutorial Used a 'Chai Ki Channi' and We're Really 'Straining' to Get Why

In order to make their art unique, nail artists try something new every day. Previously, several nail art videos have created a buzz on the internet. While many nail arts leave the netizens stunned, some face backlash. In the middle of this, we have also encountered artists who come up with bizarre nail art ideas. The latest addition to the unusual nail art ideas is a design that can multi-task. Yes, you can flaunt that design at parties but also lets you use your nails as a chai ki channi (tea strainer). Surprised? A video posted by an Instagram handle, which goes by the name @ilysmnail features a person sculpting a nail. She adds a fake nail on top of the original nails, creates a hole in the middle of the extension, and then adds mesh of a strainer. This gives the nail looks like a sieve.

Watch the video:

You might think that the video is just to fool around, but the woman goes on to pour a cup of tea through her nail, proving that nail art has indeed become a makeshift chai ki channi. The video ends when while straining the tea, a piece of cardamom gets trapped on the strainer.

Needless to say, the nail art video has gone viral on the internet and netizens took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the quirky idea.

One of the users wrote, “Wahahahhaha I need one of these," while another wondered whether he should be impressed or disappointed. Instagram users lauded the artist’s creativity to think out of the box. “Damn what an imagination," a third wrote. “It looks gross and amazing at the same time but I admire your talent," a comment read on the post.

Earlier this year in June, a video of a Dubai-based nail artist inserting a live fish inside a false nail had received backlash on social media. The artist had created a nail extension and had inserted a fish into it. The idea was to manicure nails and after a few seconds, the fish was taken out.

