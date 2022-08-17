This Nevada Woman Became The Owner of 85 houses, All Because of a Typo

An unnamed woman from Nevada in the United States ended up buying 85 houses — all because of a copy and paste error, reported the Daily Star. The mistake happened when she was filing her papers with the assessor for Washoe County, U.S.A. After the typo error, her documents stated that she owns, “Lots 1 through 85 … and Common Areas A and B."

This woman wanted to buy only one property located in Sparks, Northeast of Reno, Nevada. She intended to spend Rs 4,72,10,946.41 but ended up spending Rs 3,97,06,75,000 because of the typing error.

According to Cori Burke, the mistake looks like a typo error made by Westminster Title, a firm located in Las Vegas. Burke added that Westminster Title may have copied and pasted a legal description from another Toll Brothers transfer. Burke is the chief deputy assessor for Washoe County, U.S.A.

Toll Brothers Inc is involved in building luxury homes for citizens of the United States of America.

After identifying the mistake, Burke said that Washoe County’s assessment services division contacted Westminster Title. Westminster Title was informed about the mistake so that they could correct it. Westminster Title will now begin working on correcting the chain of title for 86 properties transferred by mistake.

According to reports, ownership titles will be transferred back to Toll Brothers. After that, it will be reissued with corrections.

According to reports, the homeowner woman from Nevada can also reject this transfer. However, there are no signs that she has rejected this transfer.

No one from Westminster Title has reacted to the issue yet.

