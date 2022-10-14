This Nigerian Comedian's Claim That He is The 'Fastest Reader in the World' Will Leave You in Splits

An average person can read roughly 200-300 words per minute. But this comedian claimed he can read 1,679 pages in two seconds. How did that go? As well as you can expect it to do for comedic skits. In a clip shared by Instagram user and comedian, Josh Alfred, he arrives for what looks like a set-up for some talent show. He claims in front of the judges that he can read 1,679 pages in two seconds, making him the “world’s fastest reader". But the judges do not seem to believe him. They stated that according to the Guinness World Records, the world’s fastest reader can read 80 pages per minute. Josh is then asked to demonstrate his reading ability. He picks up a book and flies through it, speaking gibberish while doing so. He then goes on to do the same thing with a few other books. When the judges said none of it made sense, he replied, the fact was he was too fast that they didn’t know what was going on. Take a peek at the hilarious clip here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ch_2qa6O7LW/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=2b410dd6-a4c9-4d36-a2f2-06880ce237b4

Social Media users are in stitches. Many agreed that those were some very interesting books indeed. A few asked him if Josh was alright because his sense of humour was getting out of hand. But almost everyone could agree that they were laughing so hard it made it hard to breathe. An Instagram user commented, “I couldn’t watch till the end. This is just too funny OMG!"

Another user came to Josh’s aid. They wrote. “In his defense, he said he is the fastest reader in the world. It has nothing to do with understanding what he read."

“Josh you need to stop this, I almost choked on my food. My chest hurts, my eyes are red," a third comment read.

Instagram users remarked that this had to be one of the funniest videos this week. As soon as Josh began “reading fast", all the noises he made left them wheezing. Many said they do not remember the last time they had laughed this hard. For the safety of everyone watching the video, a few recommended not eating or drinking anything while Josh was on screen.

