This Ninja Turtle Climbing a Wall Effortlessly Will Leave You Bamboozled

If you have watched the action comedy movie Ninja Turtles, then this particular viral video is for you. The famous movie depicts three genetically mutated turtles, emerging from the sewers and doing the extraordinary to protect the city from evil. Coming back to the real world, turtles are generally considered slow animals. While their pace is unrushed, these slow-moving creatures retire inside the shells whenever they sense danger. That being said, although turtles can stay both on land and in water, you will be amazed to see this one climbing a wall.

Instagram account Animals Lovers dropped this strange video on the photo-sharing application that has social media users stunned. “Ninja turtle!" reads the apt caption.

In the now-viral clip, we can see a baby turtle clinging to a wall and climbing it up with its four tiny legs. The turtle seems to possess some supernatural power as it performs the peculiar feat with ease. From the perspective of a common man, it appears as if the turtle has some magnet attached to its legs with the help of which it mounts the high-rise wall seamlessly.

Although scaling a wall is a regular phenomenon among lizards, snails, and other arthropods. Internet users were forced to rub their eyes in disbelief upon watching this mind-boggling stunt, pulled off by the baby turtle.

As soon as the video was uploaded on Instagram, netizens flocked to the comments to share their thoughts. “Never seen that," exclaimed one user. “How cute! Hope he/she is ok!" dropped another. A third individual agreed with the caption and remarked “Little ninja turtle."

So far, the turtle’s bizarre stunt has grabbed more than 7.6 million views and received over 758k likes on Instagram. This is not the first time turtles were seen doing something extraordinary. In another viral video shared on YouTube, a group of turtles was seen trying to balance on a rock.

These animals seemed to be playing some sort of clan game. As the wooden logs started rolling in the waters, the turtles also swayed with them until one by one they all lost balance and plopped into the waterbody.

