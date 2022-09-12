This North Atlantic Country Does Not Have a Single Mosquito

If there is one thing that can ruin a good night’s sleep, it is having to deal with incorrigible mosquitos. Mosquitos are particularly a menace in third-world countries and more than one million people die every year due to diseases caused by mosquito bites worldwide, with almost 3,000 different breeds of mosquitos existing.

However, if you are completely done with these irritable blood suckers and want to be in a mosquito-free environment, your best bet probably is to pack your bags and move to Iceland. This is because this North Atlantic country has the distinction of being one of the very few mosquito-free nations in the world.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

It is not just mosquitos but also snakes that are absent in Iceland. Although some species of spiders are found here, none of them is fatal to humans. It is widely believed that it is the cold that keeps mosquitos, ticks and snakes away. Although mosquitoes can withstand temperatures as low as those of the Arctic winter, they cannot adapt to Icelandic weather. Every year, there are three major freezes, which prevent mosquitoes from reproducing in any Icelandic lake. Even before sexual maturity is attained, the next major freeze is here and the water they need to emerge from gets frozen.

Another theory is that the chemical composition of Iceland’s water, soil and general ecosystem does not support the life of mosquitoes. Travellers and campers do not need to worry about insects while camping in Iceland. The only thing they need to worry about is the Arctic fox, which can be hostile to humans. Apart from Iceland, Antarctica also does not have any mosquitos.

However, with the constant threat of global warming which is slowly having an impact on the ecosystem of the planet, many insects, previously not native to Iceland, are recently seen in the nation. Who knows! Maybe mosquitos may also inhabit the country sometime in the future if global warming is not kept in check.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here