This OnlyFans Model Gave Up Drugs, Now Earns Rs 1.5 Cr Per Month

Whether everyone deserves a redemption arc is a debatable subject but some people in the world have reformed after going the wrong way and some of their redemption tales are worth narrating. One of them is that of OnlyFans model Elijah Rose Watson. The 33-year-old who earns a fortune and takes care of the entire family was once written away by her own family as a drug addict who would not succeed in life. And they had ample reason to do that. According to a Daily Star report, Elijah even stole money from her mother to fuel her drug addiction at one point in time.

Elijah dreamt of a life as a model at the age of 17 but she soon got into bad company and abandoned her education. She became addicted to drugs and by the age of 22, her addiction had gone out of control. Her heavily intoxicated state left her unable to secure a job and with no money on herself, she even started stealing from her mother to procure drugs. At one point, she had to be hospitalised from an overdose of drugs.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

However, soon her life spun around in a way people who knew her would not imagine. The realisation that drugs were ruining her life hit Elijah at the age of 28 and she quit in 2019. Deciding to work on her teenage dream of being a model, she opened an OnlyFans account, which then became a full-time job just after the pandemic-induced lockdown. She uses the platform not only to share photos but also to narrate the story of her addiction and how she got rid of it. Her venture has taken off gloriously and she is now earning 1.8 lakh pounds, roughly Rs 1.5 crore every month. Elijah is the one who runs the household now.

Advertisement

Eliza said, “My drug addiction ruined my life. I had become aggressive and violent. I stopped going out with my friends because I knew what I was doing. I decided to go into fashion and fitness modelling after I got sober". She also said that she recovered her old Instagram account from her teenage days and also started adding new photos as a portfolio for photographers, and it took off. “My followers have increased twice as fast," Elijah says.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here