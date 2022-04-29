This Optical Illusion Challenges You To Find 5 Hidden Animals On A Tree

Optical illusions have recently become very popular on the internet. They are entertaining as well as mind boggling and you can easily spend hours trying to decipher them. They mostly present a puzzle which require you to spend hours to find out a solution. Some people can come up with explanations while others just give up. For those not willing to tax their brains, the internet always has the solution. On that note, we are about to talk to you about yet another image that is doing the rounds.

The image, in first glance, looks to be that of a simple tree. However, there is a catch. In the tree, there are not one or two but five animals and it is up to you to spot them. You can take your time and find them yourself or you can read on to find out what’s hidden in this image.

Well, the answer is a rooster, a hen and three chicks. They are so cleverly camouflaged among the slanted branches of the tree that it’s almost difficult to spot them.

Even after knowing the answer, it remains difficult to spot the rooster, the hen and three chickens. If you look closely at the puzzle, you will notice that the creatures’ shapes are formed by the tree’s branches. And if you look more closely, you will see that some of the leaves are actually the eyes of the animals.

There have been many optical illusions in recent times that have become the favourite pastime. One of them was when Instagram account challenged baseball fans to determine if the batter in the logo is “batting right-handed or left-handed?" . Social media users had to take a second look at the Major League Baseball logo to come any closer to solving this one.

Another optical illusion was posted on Reddit where people were asked to determine whether a river was flowing from right to left or vice versa.

