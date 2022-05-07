This Optical Illusion From 16th Century Will Leave You Baffled

Optical illusions are currently the hot trend on the Internet. However, did you know these illusions have been around for ages? Yes, that is true and today’s illusion is a prime example of it.

This stunning optical illusion depicts two individuals on the verge of a massive hole. But, in addition to strolling on holy ground, the duo in the photograph appear as if they are going to move around the edge of a shallow pit.

Going by the illusion, it appears that the two guys are just one wrong move away from falling. People on social media are perplexed as to how the two people in the picture are able to keep their balance around what looks like a pit.

Advertisement

However, to know their secret, you will have to take a look at this image from a different angle. This will surely leave you in awe.

The breathtaking photograph was shot inside Florence Cathedral, formally known as the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Flower. And it seems that optical illusions were in full swing even in the 16th century.

This image is a classic example of perspective illusions, in which our eyes are misled based on the angle from which we see the image.

Viewing from various angles reveals that what seems to be a hole is really an interesting pattern of tiles put on the floor to beautify the mediaeval cathedral’s floor. The amazing mosaic design, built in the shape of an octagon, creates the illusion of a vacuum on the floor.

Its remarkable and exceptional construction and interior design have made it one of the world’s most intimidating cathedrals. Social media users still can’t believe their eyes after discovering the incredible illusion and exquisite tilework.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.