This Optical Illusion Hides 3 Owls. Can You Find Them in 30 Seconds?

From spotting hidden things in a painting to what you see first in an image, optical Illusions have become the new obsession of internet users. Many times, optical illusions even claim to predict your characteristics and personality traits in personal and professional life. However, today we have just brought a simple challenge for you.

Of the many animals that can get camouflaged, there is nothing that can beat owls in forests. Well, this isn’t any camouflage challenge, but an owl sitting between dense branches of trees might just trick your eyes. Coming to the challenge - All you have to do is spot three owls in a picture, within 30 seconds.

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter

Were you able to find them or not? Let us help you. Well, the first owl is sitting at the top right corner of the image, while the second bird is sitting between two branches at the centre top of the picture. The third and the final owl is indeed hard to spot but if you concentrate right at the centre of the image, you will be able to notice the bird.

A few days back, a picture of beer glasses and bottles went viral on social media. It challenged users to spot a trophy hidden in plain sight. People had to locate the golden trophy in 60 seconds. The optical illusion, which had a trophy hidden somewhere in between the pints and glasses of beer, was created by Stonegate Pub Company.

Advertisement

It appeared to be impossible to locate the trophy in the viral image. One needs eagle-like eyes with a clever brain. The makers had also uploaded another image, which featured the shape and appearance of the trophy to make it easier for people.

Brainteasers are the latest trend to take over the internet but unlike others, they don’t seem to die down anytime soon.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.