This Optical Illusion Image Asking You to Find Curved Line is Pain to Eyes, Head

Images of all kinds go viral on social media these days. From riddles to memes, there’s nothing that we don’t see on the web. Having said that, people also love tricky pictures — sometimes also referred to as optical illusion photos — just the kind currently going viral on Reddit. If a person looks at this picture carefully, it can give him or her a headache for hours and sometimes even days or weeks. Optical illusion images are known for brain exercises.

A Reddit user has shared an image wherein the task is to find a curved line in the viral image. There are many lines in the picture but one of them is curved. However, as soon as one starts focussing on the image, their head starts hurting.

Every line appears to be curved as one looks at the image. One of the users also commented that their “eyes and head started aching if anyone else sees the curved line", let them know. Many others also got confused looking at the image. One user wrote that all the lines here look curved. Some of the users have also claimed to have solved this trick but didn’t explain it.

Not just that, a person even commented on the platform and said that he had started hating such pictures, precisely for the reason they are famous.

A user wrote that all the lines have been designed in a circular shape. Hence these lines look curved even after being straight. People are still really confused about this puzzle and are trying to find a solution.

