This Optical Illusion is a Personality Test in Disguise, Would You Take it?

Optical illusions challenge your brain to a great extent. Built to trick your mind’s perception, these illusions are also an integral part of the field of psychology. The importance of these illusions in psychology roots in their ability to throw light on the type of personality and the orientation of your mindset.

For instance, this illusion created by Bright Side can tell a lot of things about your mindset based on the direction that your mind perceives. The direction in discussion is that of a horse ridden by a man and a dog at the horse’s feet. Before we get to the details of how this illusion manages to achieve that, take a look at the illusion here:

For your assistance, skip to 7:48 in the video to see the illusion we are talking about.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGdcCG-qT2I

You will notice that at some point in time, you will see the horse coming at you, while at others, you will notice the horse going in the opposite direction. But the results depend on what you saw first.

As per the interpretation, if you first saw the horse coming in your direction, then it means that you are always looking forward and cannot wait for good things to come in your life. It means that, generally, you are excited about the future.

Now, if you saw the horse going in the opposite direction, then it signifies that you might be stuck in the past. Nostalgia tends to be a dominant emotion in your case and you tend to give a thought to things you could have done differently. It means that you are a thoughtful person.

The video has many more illusions that unravel things that your mind might not notice. Many netizens shared their reactions in the comment section. While some lauded the collection of illusions revealing personality traits, some took them with a pinch of salt.

