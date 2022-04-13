This Optical Illusion is a Test for Good Eyesight. Can You Solve it?

Optical illusions just boggle your mind with the different perceptions they offer. Sometimes you see multiple images in a single image, sometimes objects seem to be moving in different directions, and sometimes you just can’t crack what’s really happening. These optical illusions test your eyes, mind and way of thinking. Now, a new optical illusion is trending on the internet which will definitely want to get your eyes tested by a professional. The image shows a block of sticks and dots. However, it is not just a series of black sticks and dots, it is more than that. There is a word hidden somewhere.

Can you guess what is written in the image? The optical illusion has taken the internet by storm as people are trying to guess the hidden word.

TikTok user HecticNick posted the optical illusion and asked other users to guess what was written, New York Post reported. To help the users, he advised them to close their eyes and then come back to look at the image.

If you are still unable to read what’s written, then let us reveal it to you. The optical Illusion reads, “Bad Eyes" Shocked, right?

If you close your eyes and focus on the white area instead of the black blocks, then you will notice that the optical illusion reads Bad Eyes. There is another trick of cracking the code by looking it from the side of your screens. Various TikTok users commented on HecticNick’s video and gave their inputs in cracking the optical illusion.

One of the users expressed displeasure of not guessing it, and commented “How did I not get it?" while another one confidently guessed it wrong, “It says Candice."

Not all had a hard time guessing it right, one of the users commented with the correct answer, “It says bad eyes."

