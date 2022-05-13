This Optical Illusion reveals The First Thing People Notice About You

Optical illusions are always entertaining to solve. Not only do they reveal how we see a particular problem, but also show an aspect of our personality that we might not be aware of. An optical illusion does not have any “right way" of looking at it. Everyone notices something different at first glance. The perspective you choose to see it from decides what your personality type is.

Famous artist from Ukraine, Oleg Shuplyak, is back with another amazing optical illusion. According to yourtango, this piece of art has three things to notice – The horse, the musician and the head. The optical illusion picture contains a human head placed on a plate with a similar looking man playing music positioned on top of the head. And we also have a horse taking up space in the image.

What one notices in the optical illusion tells a lot about how people perceive you in the first meeting.

The Horse

If you see the horse in your first glance at the picture, the first thing people notice when they see you is your intense eye contact. This might throw some people off and make them feel you are unapproachable and serious. But once they start talking to you, they realise, your eye contact is all about maintaining great relationships with people which are deep and meaningful. Give people time to figure out what kind of a person you are.

The Musician

If the first thing you notice is the musician, your sense of humour is what people notice first. Smallest of conversations can make people laugh and they know you are going to be an excellent entertainer. However, make sure you don’t make unnecessary people too comfortable. Keep limited people close to you.

The Head

If the head is the first thing you look at, people notice your welcoming nature when they meet you for the first time. Your warm handshake and the sweet smile on your face make everyone feel at home. They know that you’re a great listener and hence, they take a keen interest in talking to you to make you a friend.

