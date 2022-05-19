This Optical Illusion Reveals Whether You Are an Introvert or Not

Optical Illusions sometimes blow our minds away with the accurate description they offer of our personality. Every person has a different perspective and sees different things in an illusional image. However, we often relate to the things it reveals about our personality through what we see first. This time, another optical illusion is getting viral on the internet that claims to reveal whether you are an introvert or not.

This optical illusion, shared by users on TikTok, tries to put light on your nature and socialising skills. The image carries a beautiful scene of a lakeside where a couple is standing. But this is not just what you have seen at first glance, it is more than that. The tree branches make the face of a baby which only a few can spot at the first look. What did you see first?

A couple

If you have spotted the couple first in the picture, which is quite easy to see, then it shows that you really care for your loved ones. Be it your friends and family, you are always on your foot to protect them and shower love on them. You like spending time with your loved ones but kind of avoid large gatherings. You are someone who doesn’t like places with a lot of noise and people but this doesn’t make you an introvert. You prefer close groups instead of hanging out with a bunch of strangers.

A child’s face

If you have seen a face of a child made with the tree branches with perfectly outlines lips, eyes and chin, then you are confined to yourself. You like to spend time with your own self and enjoy your company. Somehow you even feel guilty about not going out and meeting new people but it is who you are. You are an introvert and your small little world is your happy place.

So, did it reveal your personality accurately?

