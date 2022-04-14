This Optical Illusion Shows a Photo of a Girl. Here's Why it Leaves your Head Spinning

A black and white optical illusion image that appears to be a snap of Ben Stiller’s character, Derek, from Zoolander at first glance has gone viral on the internet. When viewers look at the image with their eyes half-closed, the image appears transformed, replaced by the face of a young woman.

This image which was posted on Facebook on 11 April had earlier made rounds on the internet when it was shared by English actor James Corden.

While looking at the image in a larger size, shows you the male face, when the image is smaller, the female face is more apparent. If you struggle to see the female face, try looking at the image with your eyes half-closed.

Netizens have chipped in with their two cents on Facebook about the optical illusion which seems to have baffled a lot of social media users.

“Just stare until your vision gets a bit blurry and you can see with eyes wide open!" someone commented. “I have astigmatism so I just have to push back like 6 inches and I’ll see it," read another comment.

“I don’t know about smiling girls But it’s so scary," a user remarked.

“I see it when I am not wearing my reading glasses," a person wrote.

“Wow. Amazing art" a user appreciated the artist while someone also suggested that the artist was drunk when he made this picture. He wrote, “He was drunk whilst sketching."

“It works perfectly when you get drunk" read one of the comments. Many netizens have said that they find the image creepy.

This image has also gone viral on other social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter where the users are trying to find the science behind the optical illusion.

This optical illusion is said to be made by a Russian artist. When the image first went viral in 2018, many likened the face of the girl in the optical illusion to that of American singer Beyonce.

