This Optical Illusion Tests Not Just Your Brain and Eyes But Patience as Well

Optical illusions are not just interesting but also fun, aren’t they? These illusions can help you exercise your brain and eyes. One such illusion has a trophy hidden between many beer bottles. If you can find the trophy within the time window, you become a record holder.

It seems next to impossible to find this trophy without the clue that has also been uploaded by the creators in another image. The brainteaser illusion has been created by Stonegate Pub Company, and it forces your brain to work a little harder to find the trophy. And since it’s not something everyone can do, the ones who can do it in 30 seconds are referred to as record holders.

The challenge has been made quite tough and needs eagle-like eyes with a clever brain. To make it even tougher and find the eagle-eyed people, the creator of this challenge has put a 30-second time window on the image. The makers have separately uploaded another image, which shows the shape and appearance of the trophy to make it easier for the rest of the people to find it.

Advertisement

Brainteasers like this can be a fun activity to do with friends and family and can even be an ice breaker with a special person. If you still have not been able to find the answer to the teaser, it can be seen a little down the line on the far right partially covered and surrounded by other beer glasses and bottles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.