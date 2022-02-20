This Optical Illusion with Changing Numbers is Making People Do a Double Take

In confusion, we often tend to go with the majority but should be done when the majority gets confused? A recent viral optical illusion seems to have popped this question in front of netizens. The seemingly simple photo shared by Twitter user, Benonwine, shows the illusion of a black and white circle featuring a few numbers. The Zigzag pattern tricks you into thinking that circles are moving, making the number identification more difficult. So while users first saw only ‘528’ in the circle, on closer look they discovered more numbers in the circle. From 528 the numbers were now ‘4583’ but were they?

A different group of users saw the number as 15283 and some others claimed the circle actually had ‘3452839. So, what exactly were the numbers hiding in the circles?

Advertisement

“Do you see a number? If so, what number?" read the caption shared along with the photo

Can’t be sure? You differently aren’t’ alone in it. The replies were flooded with different guesses by users but no one seemed sure.

“Only 45283 for my old eyes. Is there a trick?" wrote a user while retweeting the photo while another seemed concerned about his eyesight “I can only see 528. Does that mean anything about my eyesight?

Check some reactions here:

Advertisement

However, one of the users seemed to have found the trick to identify the numbers and suggested a unique way for it. “If I drag down the notifications bar (Android) it blurs the screen and the numbers become clear," he wrote while sharing the trick.

However, this is not the first such optical illusion to have gone viral on the internet. Earlier a video featuring the two ‘rotating cubes’ had attracted a lot of attention online.

While the cubes at first glance appeared to be moving, a user pointed out that their movement was not an actual one but an illusion caused by the changes in the luminance of the background.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.