This Optical Illusion With Locks Will Blow Your Brains; Know Your Task

Human psychology is complex. Understanding how the brain works is fascinating. Sometimes, it works in weirdly special ways and finds solutions to the most complicated questions easily. Optical illusions reveal ways of our ever-active minds. Optical illusions are not only puzzles that reveal something about us but also a tool to measure our IQ. One such illusion has surfaced on the internet where the viewer must find an open lock among a flight of locks within 20 seconds.

The innumerable locks in the picture make for a great camouflage for the open lock making it a task for the viewers. If one succeeds in doing so within 20 seconds, one might be considered a prodigy when it comes to observation and puzzle-solving skills. Most people find it difficult to find the open lock. Even if they do find it, the 20-second time limit is proving to be too short to do the same.

The riddle shared by Planetworm Riddles and Tests has innumerable, yellow-coloured locks and the hooks are coloured in grey. The key to finding the open lock is to look for the yellow lock that has an open grey hook. Once you pick out which one it is, you’ve solved the test.

If you’ve reached this stage of the article and haven’t yet found the lock, let us help you. The lock is situated in the second row from the bottom and the third column from the left. If you start looking from the bottom left, it would be faster and easier to find the lock. The solution is marked with a red circle for you.

You can also try and test your friend’s IQ by showing them the same puzzle and asking them to finish the task within 20 seconds.

