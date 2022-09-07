This Pakistani Edit of Arshdeep Singh Dropping Asif Ali's Catch is Straight Out of Ekta Kapoor Show

Arshdeep Singh is now in an Ekta Kapoor show? Not really, but this fan edit video has Pakistani janta laughing at the expense of the young bowler. Singh may have shown a lot of promise with his death over bowling discipline in the ongoing Asia Cup but it’s the pacer’s unfortunate drop catch against Pakistan that has put his name on top of the trend charts both in India and Pakistan.

For the unversed, Singh found himself in the thick of things when he dropped a sitter in the Super 4 match at a very crucial juncture of the match. Pakistan’s Asif Ali, however, grabbed the opportunity with both hands and helped his team beat India by 5 wickets.

After already being subjected to brickbats and mockery on social media, Singh is yet to be spared.

A Pakistan fan went a step ahead and turned Singh’s drop into an entire episode of Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap opera. Yes, flashing lights, dramatic music, and montage complete with plenty of rewind and replay to rub salt into the wounds of Indian fans as well as the bowler.

The online banter that sees no end.

Last Sunday, Pakistan lost to India in the league stages, but they bounced back to start the Super4 stage with a win. Singh, who bowled the final over conceded 27 runs from his 3.5 overs, and had the best economy rate among Indian bowlers, barring Ravi Bishnoi, but his dropped catch in the 18th over off Ali, who at that point in time had not even opened his account, at short third man proved to the game changer. Pakistan rode on the luck to ransack 19 runs off the penultimate over to get their noses ahead.

