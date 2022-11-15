This Pavement In UK Generates Electricity When You Walk On It

It is widely believed that walking is good for one’s health. Ditching your vehicle and making it on foot to your workplace, college or institution helps you stay fit and is also beneficial to the environment as it causes no pollution. However, what if we told you that walking could also help generate electricity?

Yes, you read that right. Elementary science suggests that energy is neither created nor destroyed but merely converted. A pavement in Shropshire, the UK, can convert your energy into electrical energy as you walk, helping in powering up the county.

The high-tech footpath built in Shropshire has been designed in such a way that energy is generated when people walk on it. Telford & Wrekin Council has installed a stretch of pavement besides the Silver Swallow footbridge on the walkway from Telford railway station into town, which harnesses the energy of pedestrians’ footsteps and converts it into electrical signals.

Advertisement

The technology used by Telford & Wrekin Council for this 6-meter-long smart footpath easily converts energy to charge mobile phones or other devices. If pedestrians want to know how much electricity they’ve generated, they can look at the solar-powered screens at Tedford Central station, suggests a report by Metro.

This footpath was launched in October. It is quite similar to some ongoing projects in Dubai, Milan and Hong Kong. All the projects have been powered by the UK-Based company Pavegen. The pavement is made of rubber tiles and stainless steel. It has electromagnetic generators, which generate 2.1 watts of electricity per hour.

While the project has received appreciation, many have called it a gimmick that is a waste of money. Councillor Carolyn Healy defended the move and said it was a “fun" way to show how clean electricity can be generated. The Metro quoted her as saying, “We appreciate a lot is going on in people’s lives right now, but it would be a huge step backwards if climate action drops off the radar – that’s why awareness projects like this are so valuable."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here