This Philippines Lawmaker Wants Ghosting to Be Declared 'Emotional Offence'

Have you ever ghosted someone? Or are you on the receiving end? Well, ghosting is the act of ending communication with someone without explanation. We agree that ghosting is quite harsh and inappropriate. At times, it can take a toll on your mental health as well. A Philippines lawmaker has taken the onus to solve this problem. Taking things to a new level, he has demanded that ghosting should be declared a form of emotional abuse. The lawmaker has filed a bill stating that ghosting causes trauma as it develops feelings of rejection and neglect.

Arnold Teves Jr in the bill said, “Studies have shown that social rejection of any kind activates the same pain pathways in the brain as physical pain, meaning there’s a biological link between rejection and pain. That goes for friends and partners, alike." He added that in ghosting there is no real closure between the parties concerned, and it can be likened to a form of emotional cruelty. Teves opines that people who ghost should be punished for the emotional offense and trauma they inflict.

In an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Final Word, Teves even explained the emotional abuse caused by ghosting is also detrimental to the nation’s productivity.

Many of you might be wondering what would be the penalty if one is found guilty. He hasn’t proposed anything on the penalty front because he needs to “consult his colleagues." “For me, the offense should not be heavy. We can impose a penalty of community service for offenders to realize that ghosting is not right," Teves said.

Did you find the bill absurd? This isn’t the first time Teves has made headlines for his bizarre bills. Earlier this month in July, he had also filed a bill seeking to rename the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to Ferdinand E. Marcos International Airport. Teves falsely claimed that the airport was built during FerdinandMarcos’ term as president.

