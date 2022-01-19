Home » News » Buzz » This Polish Man Made World's Tallest Rideable Cycle, Gets Name in Guinness World Records

The name of the man cycling is Adam Zdanowich.
Guinness World Records shared a video in which the man is seen riding the world's tallest cycle.

Buzz Staff| Local News Desk
Updated: January 19, 2022, 17:53 IST

A Polish man recently got his name registered in the Guinness Book of World Records for making the tallest rideable cycle on the planet. The Guinness World Records shared on Instagram a video wherein a person can be seen riding the world’s tallest cycle.

The name of the man cycling is Adam Zdanowich. The cycle is 24 feet from the ground. Adam said that he really likes making different things and doing experiments on his own. He said that he took this cycle as a big challenge. He then decided not to just build the tallest cycle but also ride it.

It took him a month to make this cycle, and then another three weeks to make it ridable. Adam added that he used only recycled material to make the cycle. People on social media are appreciating this unique work a lot. One of the people said that the design of this cycle is like a Christmas tree. Several users are also wondering how Adam comes down from the cycle.

Some people are also saying that it is not dangerous to ride this bike since the man is held up by a wire. People are genuinely shocked and surprised by the fact that this man created something like this in just a month.

Buzz Staff A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywood, and culture.

first published: January 19, 2022, 11:56 IST