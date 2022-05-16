This Polish Woman hasn't Sit for 30 Years due to Rare Medical Condition

Most people would ask for money, fame or other utopian wishes if they were asked about what they wanted the most in life. However, if you posed the same question to Joanna Klich of Poland, her answer would probably be that she just wanted to sit. That’s because something as basic as sitting is like a utopian dream for a woman, who has not been able to sit for 30 years.

Joanna has been suffering from a rare condition that has her hips fused to their joints and she fears that her legs will “fail at any moment" making it impossible for her to stand. Joanna, who last sat when she was a toddler, only remembers life of standing or lying down due to a rare genetic condition. The condition has been loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.

The woman is desperate to begin specialist physiotherapy, which will cost thousands of pounds. According to her mother, she was last able to sit when she was two years old.

Despite her limitations, Joanna – who suffers from chronic pain – recalls living a “normal life" in her birthplace of Poland until she was 21. However, when she moved to Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, with a boyfriend in 2011, her symptoms deteriorated, and she now needs a vertical wheelchair.

Joanna has now started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her physiotherapy. “Physiotherapy would make me stronger, so my muscles will be stronger and won’t make standing so difficult," she said, according to a report in the New York Post. “If I can get that I won’t need the surgery yet, where there is a risk I may not survive." However, until then, her worries continue.

Joanna worked in administration for a few years after her graduation before migrating to the United Kingdom. Until her illness worsened, she loved her stay in a new country.

