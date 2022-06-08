This Pride Month Queer People are Partnering with Memes to Take on Rainbow Capitalism

This Pride month, the queers are hitting back at the brands, big corporates and other rainbow capitalists who have all this while co-opted their struggles. Every year during Pride, big corporates release advertisements and campaigns targeted towards queer individuals in an attempt to make profit off of their backs. Influencers, too, pitch in and promote these products by partnering with these brands. This year, Twitter has been full of a meme template that has popped up as a rebuttal to this practice. People start off the tweet with a very legitimate concern faced by marginalized people but by the end of it, they satirize the “partnering" practice. Here are some of the best ones:

Advertisement

Hey big corporates, looks like the queers are onto you.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.