This Quirky Dosa Maker Has Unique Skill Up His Sleeve and Harsh Goenka is Impressed

When someone says food skills, we tend to go directly to how well a person prepares the food. But some people redefine the meaning of the term by doing something that without a fail grabs attention, and has nothing to do with making the dish.

Like this dosa maker who impressed not one, but two Indian billionaires with his dosa serving skills. In August, last year, Anand Mahindra had shared a clip of a dosa maker who, as per him, “made robots look like unproductive slowpokes."

Now, the same person has caught the attention of Harsh Goenka, who recently shared the video of the dosa maker throwing ready-to-be-served dosas and his sous chef, quite adeptly, catching them and placing them on plates. On a giant hot pan, the man pours the batter, roasts the dosa, and once they are done, throws them to his left.

Sharing the video, Goenka, in the caption, wrote, “You have to love what you do, to give your best."

Take a look:

Netizens, like Goenka, were amazed by the coordination the two caterers had maintained while playing an unusual game of catch.

One user wrote, “Reflex at next level."

Another complimented the guy catching the dosa for the pose that he attains after a successful catch.

One user went ahead and named the dosa. “Flying Masala Dosa," he wrote.

This user took the chance and showed off his commentary skills on Twitter.

One speculated, “Guy must have been a wicketkeeper."

This is not the first time that a dosa maker has created a buzz on social media. Another dosa maker from Mumbai raised the bar much higher, quite literally.

Take a look:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=external&v=257203489362356

Interesting, right?

