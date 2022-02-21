This Rs 294 Crore House in the UK Comes with its own NFT Replica in the Metaverse

From virtual avatars to fashion, the metaverse is increasingly becoming a place where replicas of our real world are being populated. One of the recent additions to metaverse happens to be a sprawling real estate property whose tangible version is present in the United Kingdom. According to a recent report by The Times, Hampton Hall is an 11-bedroom house in Oxshott, Surrey which is going to be the first NFT (non-fungible token) of its kind on the metaverse.

The property is worth £29 million (approx Rs 295 crore) on a 1.3-acre plot in the gated Crown Estate in Surrey, and comes with an NFT containing the copyrighted blueprint and virtual version of the home. According to Business Insider, the property is developed by Stately Homes and will comprise 70 rooms in total, including 11 bedrooms. The official website of Stately Homes, gives a glimpse of the property with its CGI images of Hampton Hall. According to the property developer, Hampton Hall blends modern materials and technology with classical design and traditional craftsmanship. “It is the latest of a new generation of ‘Prodigy’ homes, influenced by the stately architecture of 16th-century English county mansions," mentions the website.

Explaining its architecture, Stately Homes mentioned on its website that Hampton Hall will be spread over 29,116 square feet with Cotswold stone, flanked by Corinthian fluted columns and a 380 feet frontage. The rooms in the house will be catering to dinner parties, guests, family, entertainment and also come with a swimming pool, a steam room, sauna, bowling lanes, bar, gym facilities, and treatment room. The property will also feature a garage space for up to six cars, including a car elevator to the basement which will come with a car gallery, snooker room, and home cinema.

According to Business Insider, Stately Homes is working in partnership with a global network of estate agents specialising in marketing called Fine and Country. Fine and Country agent Sean Barrett told Insider, “If a buyer presents themselves for the physical home, we believe it is likely they’ll wish to own the NFT."

