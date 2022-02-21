Imagine a dream house where you get the taste of all contemporary elements neatly and beautifully served under a Venetian veil - blue water pools, Victorian wall carvings, and furniture that oozes homeliness while complementing the overall Venetian flavour poured in the property.

Such a house is seldom spotted with actual residents and is generally constructed with makeshift aesthetics for movies. But a property nestled at the bank on Hudson River, New York, is up for sale and is almost, if not exactly, similar to the picture of the dream house that we just created. Palazzo Mare, a five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion, is listed by Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty for a whopping $6 million, or roughly Rs 44.6 crore.

Spanning across 7,200 sq. feet, the house is loaded with hand-carved doors, Corinthian columns, classic sculptures, gothic archways, cathedral-style ceilings, and fireplaces, among other elements that give it the perfect Venetian aura. Contrasting with the theme the house is based on, the Palazzo Mare mansion also houses a nightclub in the basement.

Since it is situated near the bank, the mansion also gets a personal dock where boating enthusiasts can park their vessels. Luxury drips from every corner of the house. The master suite in the mansion is equipped with a walk-in dressing room, hot tub, steam room, and spa bath. In addition, in case that was not enough, the mansion also has a wet bar and an outdoor pool for all the cool-offs that one requires during the summers.

Although the interiors of the house are overwhelming enough, the view from the mansion is no less. The house offers an amazing panoramic view of the Hudson River. Oh, and did we tell you that the house from the outside is covered in shades of pink and white? Yes, the mansion can be spotted from afar due to its peculiarity in terms of looks, location, and luxury.

