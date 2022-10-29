This Russian Company Offers to Bury You Alive as part of ‘Psychic Therapy’ to Reduce Anxiety

It is normal for humans to feel fear and anxiety. Most of us have or have had some sort of phobia connected to some event, person, object or memory. When these trigger you too often, you have anxiety attacks. There is no dearth of therapy or medication available out there for people who want to overcome their fear and strengthen their nerves but a company has come out with a horrifying technique as therapy for panic.

According to Daily Star, a Russian company named Prekated Academy has drastically thinned the wall between true horror and therapy as they allow people to be buried alive for an hour to tackle their anxiety issues. Yes, it does sound like a terrifying survival horror movie but the company claims it could rid you of your fears and anxiety. They charge you close to Rs 47 lakh to put you inside a coffin and then bury you into the earth in a procedure they call ‘psychic therapy’ that they believe, not only lets you overcome anxiety but also discover certain psychic abilities.

The process takes place in St Petersburg and is a complete full immersion funeral. There are two packages available. One is the buried alive package mentioned above and one is an online version with a lower cost of Rs 12 lakh, where you witness your funeral, complete with candles and funeral songs. You also get to write your own will. This package is also believed to reduce stress and is dubbed stress therapy for fears and anxieties. However, for getting the full blow of the therapy with wanted results, Prekated Academy recommends the first burial therapy. Additionally, a mandatory revival with an all-around revived awareness of their mission that is supposed to renew a person’s desire to live is included.

Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya, the founder of the company, claims that this therapy’ is completely safe. Despite being buried alive, there will be no danger to the life of the human being. Yakaterina says that the safety of its client is a primary priority.

